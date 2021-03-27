Staley ready for day hoops the sole focus of women’s tourney

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — South Carolina’s Dawn Staley wishes the only narrative around the women’s NCAA Tournament was about playing the games and capturing a national championship. That hasn’t been the case as Staley and others continue to address differences and inequality between the women’s and men’s tournaments. Staley patiently answered questions on the controversy throughout her time in in San Antonio where the top-seeded Gamecocks play Georgia Tech in the Sweet 16. Staley said she is disappointed that the focus is on what the women don’t have instead of the excitement of all teams playing for a championship. Staley understands her responsibility to speak out about issues but is looking forward to the day there won’t be any inequity issues to discuss.