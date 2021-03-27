The key to emerging from the pandemic happier and healthier

MADISON (WKOW) — Have you expressed gratitude today?

“Research on the benefits of gratitude during difficult times is overwhelmingly clear,” said UW Health psychologist Shilagh Mirgain.

Although expressing gratitude may be challenging in difficult times, Mirgain says it can provide a healthier perspective on our experience after crisis and create a more hopeful and optimistic path forward.

“Expressing positive emotions, including gratitude, improves our health, happiness and overall well-being,” she said. “It is a free and easy practice that helps us focus on what we value, what is in our control, and what we can give back to those who’ve helped us during our more difficult moments.”

UW Health believes now is a perfect time to identify, acknowledge and express the things that we appreciate and are grateful for in our lives. They suggests sharing our gratitude with a simple phone call, written letter or email, or in person, if possible.

National Doctors’ Day is March 30. If you would like to thank a UW Health doctor or other health care provider who has made a difference in their lives, you can submit a message at www.uwhealth.org/gratitude.