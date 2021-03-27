Today will bring rain.

Cooler weekend ahead…

Highs on Friday were in the 40s and 50s as partly sunny skies dominated. Temperatures will continue in that same range for this weekend.

Light rain on Saturday...

A weak low pressure system will slide through the area today. Winds will shift from the southeast to the northwest during the day, and light rain should accompany the system, but amounts will be light. Expect a few tenths of an inch.

Dry weather returns tonight...

Northwest winds will tap into drier air and we will see plenty of sunshine for Sunday. Highs will be slightly above normal in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Next week…

The next front will approach for Monday and southerly winds will increase. We would expect wind gusts above 30 mph with this system. Highs on Monday will rise into the 60s, but fall back into the 40s for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The front will likely come through pretty dry.

Have a great weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden