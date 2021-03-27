Williams, Bueckers lead UConn past Iowa 92-72

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Christyn Williams scored 27 points and Paige Bueckers added 18 to lead No. 1 UConn to a 92-72 win over fifth-seeded Iowa in the Sweet 16 of the women’s basketball tournament. There was a lot of hype surrounding this game with the matchup of two extremely talented freshmen in Bueckers and Iowa’s Caitlyn Clark. The friends had taken the women’s basketball world by storm this season. Bueckers also had nine rebounds and eight assists. Clark, in a huge part because of the defense from Williams who shadowed her on almost every possession. finished the game with 21 points _ below her nearly 27-point a game average. The game marked the return of UConn coach Geno Auriemma, who missed the opening two rounds because of the coronavirus.