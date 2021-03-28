‘A job well done’: Former Badger reflects amid Alvarez retirement reports

MADISON (WKOW) — Barry Alvarez has been at the University of Wisconsin for more than 30 years, but that tenure might be coming to a close soon.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Saturday that Alvarez is planning to announce his retirement in the next few weeks.

“My gut instinct was telling me that was coming soon,” former Badgers safety Scott Nelson said Saturday. “He’s done a great job, but it takes a lot of time to continue to do what he does.”

Nelson was in the locker room when Alvarez took over as the Badgers’ head football coach in the 90s.

“Barry didn’t have to give me a chance, but he did,” Nelson said. “I really appreciate that.”

During his time as head coach, Alvarez led a resurgence for the football team.

“We’ve gone places that a lot of people have dreamed about going in their lifetime,” Nelson said. “Multiple Rose Bowl games, the [first Big Ten] university to ever win back-to-back Rose Bowl games, a lot of really amazing things happened during Barry’s tenure.”

But it wasn’t always smooth sailing for the man who eventually became athletic director.

“People don’t always agree,” Nelson said. “We as alumni, and the student athlete alumni even, would get frustrated and didn’t always agree, but I think Barry held true to who he was. I think he held true to the plan that he envisioned of what this athletic department can be and didn’t get deterred by the naysayers.”

Nelson said that persistence and commitment is what made Alvarez a good leader.

“When you look over the last 30 years during Barry’s time here, I don’t know that there’s been a better stretch across the board with multiple sports and the success we’ve had as Wisconsin Badgers,” Nelson said.

Nelson said as he reflects on what Alvarez has meant to the University of Wisconsin, he’s reminded of the video that played during Alvarez’s last game as head coach at Camp Randall.

“There was a great video, a tribute to him,” he said. “It was a just ‘Thanks, coach. A job well done.’ I think that still rings true.”