Elite 8 matchup pits coaches succeeding in family business

The matchup between Arkansas’ Eric Musselman and Baylor’s Scott Drew in the South Region final Monday night features coaches who’ve built on their dads’ successes. Musselman’s father Bill coached at Minnesota in the early 1970s and made stops at the highest and lowest levels of pro basketball. Drew’s father Homer was coach at Valparaiso for 22 years and took teams to seven NCAA Tournaments. Eric Musselman coached pro ball for nearly a quarter-century before he entered the college game nine years ago. Drew worked for his father at Valpo before heading to Baylor 18 years ago.