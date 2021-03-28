Minnesota Update: More than one-quarter of Houston Co. residents have started vaccine series

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) --Another 33,000 more people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine according to the Minnesota Department of Health in its Sunday update.

MDH said 1,590,826 people, or 28.6 percent, have received the vaccine.

Additionally, 976,061 people are finished with the vaccination series according to the state's vaccination dashboard. It translates to 17.5 percent of the state's population.

As of Thursday, 39.1 percent of Houston County residents have received one dose. 25.7 percent of the county's population is finished with the vaccine series.

Winona County has had 35.4 percent of its population get at least one dose, while 18.5 percent have completed the vaccine series.

RELATED: Find local vaccine and vaccination information here

In its Sunday update, DHS said there were five new deaths from COVID-19 in Minnesota.

A total of 6,830 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. MDH said 4,268 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials also reported its update that another 1,227 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Fillmore County two new cases. Houston and Winona counties reported no new cases. For a list of how many cases have been reported in each county click here.

A total of 515,058 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 39,093 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 29,038 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

Health officials said 495,463 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported 31,000 COVID-19 tests in Friday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 8,152,753. The Department reported that about 3,669,163 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 27,067 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 5,568 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.