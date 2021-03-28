More ice anglers due to virus meant more trash left behind

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic drove many Minnesota residents outdoors to go ice fishing and authorities say it led to an increase of an unwanted byproduct. Some anglers left behind litter and trash. Minnesota Public Radio News reports that Items left behind by anglers run the gamut from cigarette butts to bait to plastic bottles to slabs of wood used to prop up fish houses. On a visit to Medicine Lake in early March, conservation officer Brent Grewe filled the back end of an all-terrain vehicle with trash he collected. That included beer cans, pieces of Styrofoam, plastic bags and even a tip-up flag that alerts anglers when they’ve caught a fish. However, Grewe says he also noticed more anglers cleaning up after other people.