Overseas Tokyo ticket holders may get only partial refunds

TOKYO (AP) — Many fans living outside Japan who bought Tokyo Olympic tickets from so-called Authorized Ticket Resellers will not get full refunds. The resellers are the official brokers appointed to distribute Olympic tickets. The question of refunds came into play a week ago when local organizers and the Japanese government decided to bar most fans from abroad because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The resellers are allowed to tack on a 20% handling fee. This is the fee that some resellers will not be refunding. The reseller for the United States is CoSport. It is based in New Jersey and has said it will not refund the handling fee.