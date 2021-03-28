Rebels besiege town in northern Mozambique for fifth day

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Fighting raged for the fifth day in northern Mozambique as rebels fought the army for control of the strategic town of Palma. Dozens of civilian casualties are reported with accounts of bodies in the streets, including some beheaded. An attempt by a band of expatriate energy workers to flee to safety came under heavy fire, causing many deaths, according to local reports. The battle for Palma highlights Mozambique’s military and humanitarian crisis, which has been caused by the rebels, who are primarily disaffected young Muslim men. Their three-year insurgency in the country’s northern Cabo Delgado province has taken more than 2,000 lives and displaced an estimated 670,000 people, according to the U.N.