Sudan and main rebel group restart peace talks

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s interim government and the main rebel group in the country have agreed to restart peace talks according to the rebel group and Sudan state news. The agreement was marked Sunday in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, which has mediated past negotiations between the Sudan Popular Liberation Movement – North, led by Abdel-Aziz al-Hilu, and the government. Sudan’s transitional government has been engaging in peace talks with rebel groups over the past two years, looking to stabilize the country and help its fragile path to democracy survive following the military’s overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir last April after nearly three decades in power.