La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) The UW-La Crosse baseball team saw their string of four straight wins to start the season come to an end with a 2-1 loss to UW-Platteville in game one of a doubleheader Sunday.

Sam Fernandez tossed 7 shutout innings for the Pioneers, giving up just one hit.

Alex Mach pitched 4 shutout innings in relief for UW-L.

The Eagles won game two of the doubleheader 10-9.

UW-L is now 5-1 on the season.