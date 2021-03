La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) The Viterbo baseball team fell behind early and were never able to catch-up in a 13-6 loss to Presentation College Sunday.

Kevin Brandt had two hits and two runs batted in for Viterbo.

Nolan Glunz also had two hits and two runs batted in for the V-Hawks in the loss.

But Viterbo came back to take game two 3-2.

The V-hawks are now 6-9.