Thousands flee into Thailand following Myanmar air strikes

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Thai authorities along the country’s northwestern border are bracing for a possible influx of more ethnic Karen villagers fleeing new air strikes from the Myanmar military. Myanmar military aircraft carried out three strikes overnight Sunday, according to Free Burma Rangers, a humanitarian relief agency that delivers medical and other assistance to villagers. Nobody was believed to have been killed in the strikes but one person was possibly injured, a member of the agency said. On Sunday, an estimated 3,000 people crossed the river dividing the two countries after two days of aerial attacks. The airstrikes mark an escalation in the increasingly violent crackdown by the Myanmar government against opponents of the Feb. 1 military takeover.