Virginia Beach man killed by police played college football

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A man shot and killed by a police officer at a Virginia oceanfront resort area was a college football player whose death has stunned his former teammates and head coach. The Bristol Herald Courier reports that 25-year-old Donovan Lynch was an offensive lineman for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. Head football coach Dane Damron said Lynch was a good player and an outgoing man. Lynch was one of two people killed in shootings that also wounded at least eight others on Friday night in Virginia Beach. Police said the officer who killed Lynch was wearing a body camera that wasn’t activated.