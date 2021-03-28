Virus fight stalls in early hot spots New York, New Jersey

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A year after they became a global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, New York and New Jersey are back atop the list of U.S. states with the highest rates of infection. Even as the vaccination campaign has ramped up, the number of people getting infected in New Jersey has crept to by 37% in a little more than a month, to about 23,600 every seven days. About 50,000 people per week in New York are testing positive for the virus. The two states now rank No. 1 and 2 in new infections per capita.