Warm and windy turns cooler

Chilly Sunday

Highs on Sunday afternoon struggled to reach the mid 40s for most in the Coulee Region. A mix of sun and clouds stuck around but so did strong winds out of the NW. We're expecting intervals of clouds overnight with lows dropping to the low 30s. Winds will begin to switch to the south and bring some warmer air for Monday.

WINDY

Monday looks to be much warmer as southern air surges back into the region. We're looking at highs in the 60s for most, likely mid 60s for some. The trade off is it will be very windy. We're expecting a south wind to be sustained between 20 and 30 mph through the afternoon with gusts up to 40-45 mph. Strong winds and relatively dry air will create a high fire danger on Monday. A Wind Advisory will be in place for all of us through Monday evening. Burning is NOT recommended. We're looking mostly sunny for Monday before some clouds move in later ahead of an approaching cold front. A few showers are possible late Monday night.

Roller Coaster

Warm Monday, but a cold front Monday night should drop us back off to the upper 40s for Tuesday and even upper 30s for Wednesday. We quickly warm back up to the 60s by Friday and Saturday and possibly even 70s by Sunday. All in all, the week looks to stay relatively dry.