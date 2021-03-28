WATCH HERE: Live coverage of Derek Chauvin trial

News app viewers can watch here

WXOW and ABC News are providing live coverage of the trial from opening arguments through the verdict. Trial coverage begins at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Viewer Alert: During the trial, there may be video played as evidence in the trial that may include explicit language.

MINNEAPOLIS (WXOW) - The trial for former police officer Derek Chauvin, charged in the death of George Floyd, starts Monday morning in Minneapolis.

Last week, a 15th and final juror was selected. Dealing with the jury is the first thing that Judge Peter Cahill will address when court convenes.

"We have 15. Just to reiterate, 14 will be seated. That's all we have room for," said Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill.

Cahill plans to excuse the 15th juror on Monday.

"The whole point of this 15th juror was to make sure that we have 14 people show up on Monday. Nevertheless, I'm still not going to release the jury pool until the jury is sworn in. The off chance that we still have to pick some alternates. But I'm hopeful that since it's only a few days that will have 14 people show up and those 14 will be seated and sworn, and we'll proceed with opening statements at that time," Cahill said.

Only 12 jurors will deliberate. Two jurors will be alternates. Cahill will not reveal who the alternates are until attorneys have finished making their cases.

Once a juror is dismissed, the jury would receive some preliminary instructions.

After that, attorneys for both the prosecution and defense proceed to their opening arguments in the case.

Prosecutors charged Chauvin charged with murder and manslaughter after he was seen pressing his knee against George Floyd's neck on May 25 while Floyd pleaded that he couldn’t breathe.

The bystander video showing Floyd's May 25 death has sparked protests nationwide and around the world.

KTTC and the Associated Press contributed to this story.