3 men charged in Virginia Beach shootings appear in court

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Three men charged in shootings that left several people injured along Virginia Beach’s oceanfront have made their first court appearances. Two other weekend shooting incidents claimed two lives on the densely packed hotel and restaurant strip. A Virginia Beach judge on Monday went over the charges for the three men. Each faces seven counts of malicious wounding. Authorities said the men were apparently involved in the first of three separate shooting incidents late Friday. Police said a subsequent shooting left a woman dead who was likely an innocent bystander hit by stray gunfire. Authorities said a third incident involved a police officer fatally shooting a Black man.