AP source: VW plans brand-name change to ‘Voltswagen’ in US

DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen plans to change its brand name in the United States to “Voltswagen” as its shifts its production increasingly toward electric vehicles and tries to distance itself from an emissions cheating scandal. A person briefed on the plan said a formal announcement would be made Tuesday. The person didn’t want to be identified because the plans had not been made public. The company had briefly posted a press release on its website early Monday announcing the brand name change. The press release was noticed by a reporter from USA Today before it was removed. The release was dated April 29.