Biden wants $4T infrastructure package approved over summer

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to unveil the first part of his sweeping $4 trillion infrastructure plan, aiming for passage over the summer. The White House is hoping for a more deliberate and collaborative approach with the contentious Congress than what happened with the COVID-19 rescue plan. Biden is set to unveil the first part of the “Build Back Better” proposal on Wednesday in Pittsburgh. Sweeping in scope, the ambitious plan aims to make generational investments in infrastructure, including reviving domestic manufacturing. It could include $3 trillion in tax increases.