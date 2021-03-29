CDC director has feeling of ‘impending doom’ amid new spike

WASHINGTON (AP) — CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is making an impassioned plea to Americans not to let their guard down in the fight against COVID-19. She warned on Monday of a potential “fourth wave” of the virus. She’s speaking of a “recurring feeling … of impending doom.” During a White House briefing, Walensky grew emotional as she reflected on her experience treating COVID-19 patients who are alone at the end of their lives. Walensky said there is much promise and potential now and “so much reason for hope.” But she added: “Right now, I’m scared.” She went on: “I’m going to lose the script, and I’m going to reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom.”