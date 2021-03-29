Chauvin Trial jurors only partially sequestered for now

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Attorneys foreshadow that though only partially sequestered now, jurors in Derek Chauvin's trial might be fully sequestered before the verdict.

The jurors in the trial were randomly selected and their racial backgrounds scrutinized on a national platform, but their names remain protected.

With so much focus on the case, La Crosse attorney Joe Veenstra said he's surprised the judge only partially sequestered the jurors. This means they're allowed to go home but not watch any news coverage or discuss the trial with anyone.

Veenstra guessed that they could be fully sequestered near the end of the trial.

"Which I think will likely happen during the deliberation phase of the trial," Veenstra said. "[It] is my understanding, unless they have an early verdict, if they have to spend the night I would guess it would be a hotel with no TV and obviously security."

Veenstra also said all of the jurors were aware of the incident and the racial reckoning that happened around the country in June. Since they already knew about those protests, any new marches or movements should not impact their impartiality.

