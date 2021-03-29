Claims against Cuomo: A look at the women’s allegations

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing allegations that he sexually harassed or behaved inappropriately toward several women in the workplace and elsewhere. The latest woman to come forward publicly, Sherry Vill, said Monday that Cuomo forcibly kissed her cheeks while examining flood damage at her home. Cuomo’s lawyer responded that the governor frequently greets men and women with hugs and kisses. Other women’s accusations range from unwanted kisses and other physical gestures to unwelcome personal questions about sex and dating. The Democratic governor has said that he never touched anyone inappropriately, that he didn’t know anyone felt uncomfortable and that some allegations are false.