Coulee Region Virtual Academy enrolling students for 2021-22 school year

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Parents can now enroll students for the 2021-22 Coulee Region Virtual Academy school year.

The CRVA is an online charter school for 4K-Grade 12 students.

The difference between the CRVA and schools online, the district points out, is that the CRVA uses flexible online learning where a student can learn anytime and anywhere. Students aren't on a set schedule. The CRVA does provide optional live teaching opportunities for students with large and small group instruction, office hours, and individual sessions as needed.

“The CRVA is a virtual charter school with a local heart,” said Dr. Michael Lichucki, School District of La Crosse Director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment. “If CRVA families have any questions or concerns they can turn to their neighborhood school for answers. Families will receive the flexibility and independence of virtual learning along with the

opportunities for local in-person teaching support.”

For more information on enrollment, click here.

Enrollment goes through April 30.