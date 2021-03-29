COVID-19 vaccine safe for pregnant, nursing women

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A new study shows that some COVID-19 vaccines are effective and safe in women women who are pregnant or nursing.

Researchers in Massachusetts looked at 131 women who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. 115 of those women were pregnant or nursing. Researchers found that after receiving the vaccine, the pregnant and nursing women had about the same antibody levels as women who were not expecting. They also passed on protective antibodies to their newborns.

"Thus far, we have not had any adverse outcomes of these pregnancies, or from the pregnant of lactating women and their newborns. Pregnant women are at risk for COVID-19/ I think that the alternative is to look at the risk of COVID and pregnancy and the risk of taking the vaccine in the pregnancy," said Mayo Clinic Health System OB-GYN Rebecca Scarseth.

As of March 22, about 3,600 women had either enrolled for or received the COVID-19 vaccine at Mayo Clinic Health System locations.

This study did not include the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the AstraZeneca vaccine.