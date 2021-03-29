EU top officials to meet Turkish president next week

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top officials will travel to Turkey next week for talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. EU leaders agreed to improve cooperation on migration and trade with Ankara last week. They offered new incentives to Turkey despite democratic backsliding in the country and lingering concerns about its energy ambitions in the Mediterranean Sea. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President Charles Michel will make the trip to Turkey on April 6, Michel’s press service said on Monday.