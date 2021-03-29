Evers vetoes Wisconsin legislative oversight of COVID funds

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed a bill that would have given Republican legislators oversight of federal COVID-19 relief funds.

The governor vetoed the bill during a news conference at a Milwaukee care on Monday morning. He said legislative oversight of the money would cause massive delays in getting it to recipients.

The governor said Wisconsin is slated to receive $3.2 billion in federal aid. He plans to use $2.5 billion of that to bolster the tourism industry, support businesses, rebuild infrastructure and pandemic response efforts.

Aides for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu didn't immediately respond to messages seeking comment on the veto.

In a statement, “These funds don’t belong to me or any member of the Legislature, and these funds sure shouldn’t get caught up in another political back-and-forth where Republicans in the Legislature put politics before people or take nearly 300 days to act,” said Gov. Evers. “This money belongs to Wisconsinites and so many need this support—it would be unimaginable for Republicans to prevent these funds from going out to folks who need it the most.”