Ex-CEO ordered to respond to McDonald’s information requests

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has rejected a request by former McDonald’s Corp. CEO Stephen Easterbrook to limit initial information sharing in a lawsuit the company filed against him. McDonald’s claims that Easterbrook lied about having sexual relations with employees and is seeking to claw back millions of dollars in severance pay he received in a separation agreement. McDonald’s forced out Easterbrook in November 2019 over an inappropriate relationship with an employee. It later filed a lawsuit alleging that he had covered up sexual relationships with at least three other employees and destroyed evidence.