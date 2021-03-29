Fire damages northside La Crosse home

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - No was hurt in a house fire Monday afternoon on the northside of La Crosse.

Shortly after 1 p.m., the La Crosse Fire Department was called to 3101 Lauderdale Court.

Smoke was coming from the first floor and chimney of the home when firefighters arrived according to Battalion Chief Bee Xiong.

Crews put the fire out but not before the home suffered moderate to heavy smoke and fire damage.

Fire department investigators and the La Crosse Police Department are still looking into the cause of the fire.

The Holmen and Shelby fire departments assisted with the fire.