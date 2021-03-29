Guatemala declares emergency measures as new caravan rumored

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei has decreed a “state of prevention” along the country’s border with Honduras, amid reports that a new migrant caravan may be forming in Honduras. The decree would restrict open-air gatherings and demonstrations without permits, and will be in effect for two weeks in the five Guatemalan provinces along the border with Honduras. The government justified the restrictions, saying “groups of people could put at risk the life, liberty, security, health, access to justice, peace and development” of Guatemalans. Guatemala issued a similar decree in January to stymie a previous caravan, arguing it represented a public health risk amid the coronavirus pandemic.