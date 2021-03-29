LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Gundersen Health System's Minutes in Motion begins on Monday, March 29th.

Track and record your minutes of physical activity. Average 30 minutes a day for six weeks. Any activity counts!

Minutes in Motion is free and open to the community. People can participate alone or form a team to compete for prizes. Teams can be made up of anyone from around the world.

Find ideas for ways to stay active right here: https://www.gundersenhealth.org/health-wellness/move/physical-activity/

For a chance to win the grand prize, log 1,260 minutes by the end of the challenge.

To register and for more information, visit https://www.gundersenhealth.org/health-wellness/move/physical-activity/minutes-in-motion/