Gunmen kill elected official, policeman in Kashmir attack

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Gunmen have killed an official of India’s ruling party and a policeman in disputed Kashmir. Police blamed anti-India militants for the attack. None of the rebel groups that have been fighting against Indian rule since 1989 immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Police say militants fired at a town office while local councilors were meeting. Police and soldiers cordoned off the area and searched for the attackers. The dead councilor was a member of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.