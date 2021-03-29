Hold on to your hats!

Powerful storm, powerful winds…

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire News 19 area through 8 PM this evening for winds gusting up to 40 to 50 mph.

A typical spring time low pressure system can bring powerful winds. This is the case today and over the next day or two. Winds are gusting up to 50 mph in southeastern parts of Minnesota and Iowa, and well over 35 to 40 in many other locations. I hope you tied down the trash barrels!

Warmer Monday won’t last…

The strong winds from the south brought readings into the 60s to near 70 degrees, but a cold front and wind shift will bring in cooling northwesterly winds. Those will be quite gusty into the middle of the week.

Colder temperatures for part of the work week…

Highs will drop below normal for Tuesday through Thursday, especially on Wednesday when highs will remain in the 30s for most. I expect dry weather through most of the next 7 days. There are slight chances of showers tonight and again next Monday.

Warmer returns by the weekend…

Readings will return to the middle 60s and even 70s for the weekend into early next week!

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden