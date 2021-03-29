Hunger Task Force and Salvation Army announce food distribution day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Hunger Task Force and Salvation Army of La Crosse County plan another food distribution day this coming Friday, April 2.

Both organizations combined for a similar food distribution event in early March and plan to do so the first Friday of every month.

This Friday's drive-through event lets people pick up food boxes at the Salvation Army Warehouse from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The warehouse is at 434 Nelson Place in La Crosse.

The boxes are available for anyone in the community.

"You will drive in and when you drive in there will be volunteers that help direct you. Try to be patient with us as we make sure that you and everyone else is able to get food into their car," said Hope Hickman, community relations specialist with the Salvation Army.

During the first drive-through event, organizers served a total of 165 households.