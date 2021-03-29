Hurricanes prep for first-ever state tournament appearance

HOUSTON, MN. (WXOW) - The Houston Hurricanes are getting ready for their first-ever state tournament appearance.

The Hurricanes are 18-0 entering the MSHSL Class A state tournament.

On Tuesday, Marth 30th the four seed Hurricanes will play one seed Minneota.

"We're definitely gonna be working on a lot of offensive plays to beat their really good man. We're gonna be making sure we have the best defense out there too because they're a really good defensive team. They honor defense just like we do so we need to make sure we keep focusing at practice and going over the details," said senior Emma Geiwitz.