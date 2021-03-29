Israel to investigate police shooting of disabled Arab man

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police have shot and killed a disabled Arab man who appeared to be wielding a knife after his family called for help. Relatives of 33-year-old Munir Anabtawi said he suffered from mental illness. His mother told Channel 13 TV that she called the police in hopes they would transfer him to a hospital. Instead, she and other family members said, he ended up being shot by police five times on Monday. Police said Anabtawi tried to stab them before they shot him and an officer was lightly hurt. Authorities are investigating. Israel’s Arab minority has long accused police of using excessive force.