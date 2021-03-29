Skip to Content

Israel urges citizens to avoid UAE, citing Iranian threat

New
1:11 pm National news from the Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel is advising its citizens to avoid travel to a number of countries across the region, citing the threat of attack by arch-enemy Iran. The warning Monday includes the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, two Arab countries that established diplomatic ties with Israel last year under historic U.S.-brokered agreements. After establishing ties with Israel last year, the UAE became a popular destination for Israeli tourists, even after a similar travel advisory was issued. Israel expects tourism to recover in the coming months now that most of its adult population is vaccinated against the coronavirus. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content