Jackson St. and Highway 33 now closed for street, utility work

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - For the next two months, a long portion of Jackson St. in La Crosse is closed.

The street, which is also part of Highway 33, from 4th St. South to West Avenue is closed for the next eight to ten weeks for utility work and paving depending on weather conditions.

During the work, drivers aren't able to pass through the intersections of 5th, 6th, 8th, 10th, and 11th Street South.

Drivers can find detour signs for an alternative route on Green Bay Street.