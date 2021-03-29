La Crescent-Hokah school building renovations focus on increasing space, flexible furniture, and more natural light

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Building renovations add space for interactive classrooms, natural lighting and a single entrance for safety at La Crescent-Hokah Public Schools.

The COVID-19 pandemic might have taken students out of the classroom during the past year, but it also gave the all-clear for major construction projects.

The projects included a new library and "media center" in the elementary school.

Elementary principal Jeff Copp said he and the teaching staff will spend spring break moving into the new and open space.

"Students are off that whole week but the staff is on," Copp said. "We're going to be working very hard to move all of the equipment and books and learning materials into this space so we're ready for students April 12."

He said the administrators and teachers worked together to design classrooms with technology and furniture that's easily re-arrangeable.

"We're going to have furniture that's on wheels so we can spread it apart or use it in a traditional setting," He said. "You'll see a lot of different flexible meeting spaces and classroom spaces. All kinds of flexible learning spaces throughout the building."

Copp said their goal is to finish construction by October.

Secondary school principal Steve Smith said construction on the grades 5-12 building is set to finish in September.

"I think when we open school next year we expect a large portion of the building to be operational and ready to go," Smith said.

Both schools added technology that can lock down the entire building with only one access point throughout the day--making it safer.

"We will be able to have our building locked down for the entire day with one point of access and that is a huge advantage I think in terms of traffic flow and just who's coming in and out of the building," Smith said.

The project also included new art, shop, STEM, FACS kitchens and shop classrooms that the entire community can use for scheduled events.

Smith said the entire project passed during the 2019 referendum costs roughly $23 million.