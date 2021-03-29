La Crescent Superintendent search down to two finalists

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - After a round of interviews last week, the La Crescent-Hokah School Board chooses its two finalists for the next Superintendent for the district.

The two finalists are currently principals serving in Minnesota schools. Eric Martinez is from the Waubu-Omega-White Earth School District in Waubun. Mary Moren serves in Dodge Center at Triton Public Schools.

The district began with fifteen candidates to replace Superintendent Kevin Cardille, who is retiring at the end of the school year.

Last week, the board narrowed the choices down to five. Following interviews, the two finalists were announced Monday morning.

The board plans to interview Martinez and Moren Tuesday afternoon at 5 p.m.