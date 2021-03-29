Man jailed for sabotage of German high-speed railway line

BERLIN (AP) — A German court has convicted a man of attempted murder for removing hundreds of screws from a high-speed railway track in an effort to cause a derailment. The state court in Wiesbaden sentenced the 52-year-old man to nine years and 10 months behind bars on Monday. According to prosecutors, the man removed more than 250 screws from a stretch of the Frankfurt-Cologne high-speed line, one of Germany’s most important routes, in March 2020. More than 400 trains over several days used the tracks at high speed before two drivers noticed that something was amiss. A check then found that a roughly 80-meter (260-foot) stretch of track was loose.