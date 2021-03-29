Marshfield Clinic Research Institute serves as sole lab for CDC vaccine study

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) — Marshfield Clinic Research Institute is serving an important role in understanding the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines.

They served as the sole reference laboratory for a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) vaccine study. They earned a $22.5 million grant back in July for the partnership.

That study, released on Monday, shows mRNA vaccines to be 90% effective after the second dose against the virus that causes COVID-19, and 80% after the first dose.

According to a press release, the Research Institute tested 3,950 samples each week for 13 consecutive weeks from health care personnel, first responders and other frontline and essential workers from across the U.S.

Three individuals from the Research Institute, Jennifer Meece, Lynn Ivacic and Elisha Stefanski all are authors on the report.

This study, considered an interim analysis, will continue to be updated. Those updates could address the effectiveness of newer COVID-19 vaccines, including single dose vaccines, and the protection against infection with variants.

Reportedly, this study is the first of many COVID-19 related studies to come with the assistance of the Research Institute.