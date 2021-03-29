Mayo Clinic Health System has openings for those eligible to get vaccine

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Mayo Clinic Health System said Monday that they have more than 2,000 open appointment spots for people who are eligible to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The appointments run from Tuesday through Friday. MCHS is encouraging anyone eligible to come in this week. The vaccines are available at MCHS locations in La Crosse, Arcadia, Sparta, and Prairie du Chien.

Mayo also said that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available to patients starting today. This is in addition to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines they also supply to patients.

For people wanting to make an appointment, they can do so themselves through the Patient Online Services portal or with the Mayo Clinic App.

If a person doesn't have an account, they can call 608-392-7400 to schedule an appointment.

To determine if a person is eligible, you can go to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website to see the latest list of those who can get vaccinated.

MCHS said to date, they've administered more than 31,400 vaccines to patients.