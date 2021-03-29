Minnesota Update: Nearing 1M people finished with COVID-19 vaccinations

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) --Minnesota is close to having one million people complete their COVID-19 vaccination series according to the Minnesota Department of Health in its Monday update.

As of Saturday, 990,854 people are finished with the vaccination series according to the state's vaccination dashboard. It translates to 17.8 percent of the state's population.

MDH said 1,609,277 people, or 28.9 percent, have received a first dose of the vaccine.

MDH figures from Saturday show that 39.2 percent of Houston County residents have received the first dose. 25.8 percent of the county's population is finished with the vaccine series.

Winona County has had 35.4 percent of its population get at least one dose, while 19.1 percent have completed the vaccine series.

In its Monday update, DHS said there were five new deaths from COVID-19 in Minnesota.

A total of 6,835 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. MDH said 4,270 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials also reported its update that another 1,550 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Fillmore County and Houston County each had two new cases. Winona County saw two new cases. For a list of how many cases have been reported in each county click here.

A total of 516,608 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 39,135 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 29,135 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

Health officials said 496,763 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported 23,000 COVID-19 tests in Monday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 8,175, 208. The Department reported that about 3,679,107 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 27,085 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 5,570 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.