More than 1 million Wisconsinites fully vaccinated

MADISON (WKOW) — As Wisconsin continues to work through the COVID-19 pandemic, the state vaccine efforts passed an important milestone.

According to the Department of Health Services website, more than 1,000,000 Wisconsin citizens have now completed their vaccine series. This includes vaccinations from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

As of Monday morning, 1,707,247 people have received at least one dose statewide. The week of March 21 saw 345,763 vaccine doses administered, Wisconsin’s highest seven-day total ever.