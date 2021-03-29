MTU resuming bus fares on May 3

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse's Municipal Transit Utility (MTU) moves towards bringing back bus fares starting in early May.

The MTU issued a statement Monday stating the return of fares starts May 3. On that date, everyone using one of the city's buses needs to pay a fare or show a pass.

Masks are still required for everyone on board any city bus.

Starting April 1, Grand River Station is open Monday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The city is charging the following:

Each fare for adults 18 and older is $1.50. Ten tokens are $14.50. An adult pass is $35.

Youth ages 4-17 are $1.25 per fare. Tokens are 10 for $12. Passes are $23 for unlimited one-way trips for a month. A Summer Freedom Pass is $30 for June, July, and August. A Max Pass is $45 for unlimited one-way trips for each semester.

Children under three are free.

For senior citizens age 65 and older and disabled persons, both groups need an ID card issued by MTU or Medicare Card. Fares are $0.75 each or $25 for a pass.

UW-L, Viterbo, or Western students are free with a student ID. They can also receive a U-Pass from MTU.

Originally, the fares were coming back on April 1 but a delay in getting parts for increased safety items for buses pushed the date back to May. MTU said anyone who bought an April pass can either get a refund or use it in May as it will remain valid through that month.

