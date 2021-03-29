N. Korea calls South’s leader ‘a parrot raised by America’

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has called South Korea’s president “a parrot raised by America” as it resumes its trademark derisive rhetoric against its rivals. Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, issued the verbal salvo after South Korean President Moon Jae-in criticized the North’s ballistic missile launches last week. The United States and the United Nations condemned the North’s first such launches in a year as a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions. North Korea has a history of using colorfully harsh insults. Some experts say North Korea’s recent missile launches and tough language are meant to pressure the Biden administration as it shapes its policy on North Korea.