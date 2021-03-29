Osseo restaurant owner offering $1,000 to get his massive chicken back

OSSEO (WQOW) – The Osseo restaurant owner who had his giant chicken stolen is now offering a reward for its return.

Last week, a giant rooster statue, which is at least eight feet tall and was cemented into the ground, was taken from Osseo Family Restaurant.

The restaurant’s owner, Artan Shabani, now says he’ll give $1,000 and a free meal to whoever returns the chicken.

Shabani says, according to witness testimonies, two men were seen with a truck and enclosed trailer near the statue before it went missing.

He adds he still can’t believe the statue is gone.

“My initial reaction was, ‘Alright, which one of these high school kids out here has been giving me grief lately?’ I even told the cops I’m not pressing charges,” Shabani said. “I’ve had so many people message me on Facebook – I don’t even know who they are – pictures of them with their kids with the rooster from years ago, or even up until recently. People love that thing.”

If the statue does not return, Shabani says he will purchase a new one.