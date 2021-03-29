Pakistani police: Attackers damage Hindu temple in Pakistan

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say a group of assailants damaged a nearly century-old Hindu temple in the garrison city of Rawalpindi before fleeing. They say vandals damaged the door and the stairs of the temple in the attack on Saturday night. Police said on Monday the temple was yet to be reopened for the Hindu community for worship and that it was still undergoing renovation. In general, Muslims and Hindus live peacefully side by side in Pakistan but there have also been attacks on Hindu temples in recent years. Most of Pakistan’s minority Hindus migrated to India in 1947 when India was divided by Britain’s government.